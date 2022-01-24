MOL investigates allegations made by Turkish national against local company

The Ministry of Labour wishes to announce that it has taken swift action to investigate reports of a local business refusing to pay a Turkish national formerly in its employ.

Over the weekend reports began circulating about a Turkish national, Emre Kiremit, who was brought to Guyana by the company to work as its Technical Manager. According to the reports, Kiremit was recently fired with large sums of salary payments still owed to him and he was being “forcibly” sent back to his country, further preventing him from recovering the monies owed. After seeing the reports, the ministry immediately kickstarted an investigation.

The ministry, adamant to come to a quick resolution accommodated Kiremit at our Lot 82 Brickdam Street head office today, where he officially lodged his complaint, a step necessary for a thorough investigation.

Following, his interaction with our labour officers, he was invited to visit the ministry yet again on Wednesday, where a meeting will be held between him, the Chief Labour Officer, Mr. Dhaneshwar Deonarine and the senior management of the company.

The Honourable Minister of Labour, Mr. Joseph Hamilton has also affirmed that the company will be asked to present documentation to prove that Kiremit was paid in keeping with his contractual arrangements. Failure to do so could result in the matter being taken to court.

The Ministry of Labour is tasked with ensuring that all workers in Guyana, both local and foreign, are treated fairly in accordance with the labour laws. As such, this thorough investigation will be conducted to reveal the circumstances surrounding Kiremit’s allegations and bring an amicable resolution to his grievance.