Moleson Creek to get 10,000 house lots over three years

The government has announced plans to develop 10,000 house lots at Moleson Creek in Region Six over the next three years as part of a broader strategy to transform the area into an economic hub.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during a community engagement in Skeldon on Sunday, where he also outlined several initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure and economic activity in the region.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a large gathering during his weekend outreach to Region Six

Since 2020, the PPP/C administration has allocated approximately 2,200 house lots in Region Six across several areas, including Fort Ordnance, Williamsburg/Hampshire, Numbers 75 and 76 Villages, Hogstye, and Moleson Creek.

Officials say the allocations have significantly reduced the backlog of housing applicants.

As a result, all applications submitted by 31 December 2024 are expected to be processed before the end of this year.

“Those are the things that we are working on for you. In your area alone (Moleson Creek) in the next three years, you will have more than 10,000 house lots created,” President Ali told residents.

As part of the first phase of development, a modern four-lane highway from Palmyra to Moleson Creek will be constructed, with works expected to commence shortly.

The government is also investing in a new farm-to-market road to facilitate access to over 9,000 acres of farmland.

Corentyne residents gathered in their numbers

This is intended to benefit former sugar workers and support a transition into large-scale agriculture.

Another key project in the pipeline is an all-weather trail from Moleson Creek to Siparuta, which is expected to open thousands of additional acres for food production.

President Ali urged the local business community to adopt agri-tech solutions and said the government is willing to co-invest in areas such as hydroponics and value-added agriculture.

The president promised farmers that his government “will help you with drainage infrastructure so that you can go into mega agriculture.”

The development forms part of a wider strategy for Region Six, which includes the establishment of port facilities, oil and gas infrastructure, and a deep-water harbour.

The president said these projects are intended to position the region as a “modern industrial hub” and generate jobs and economic opportunities.

Additional initiatives include the implementation of the Safe City programme to enhance public security, the construction of two modern hospitals at New Amsterdam and Number 75 Village, and the development of education and training institutions.

Among them are the $2.6 billion Guyana Technical Training College (GTTC) and the US$7.2M Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute at Port Mourant.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, accompanied President Ali Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

