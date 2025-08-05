More investments for security forces to fight crime, secure border – VP Jagdeo

Another People’s Progressive Party Civic Government will invest heavily in the military and police force to tackle local crime and secure the national border and territorial integrity, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said on Monday.

Dr Jagdeo, who is also the general secretary of the PPP/C, made these comments during a live radio interview on the popular radio program called ‘Jumpstart’ broadcast on HJ 94.1 Boom FM.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during his radio interview on HJ 94.1 Boom FM with DJ Causal and Broadcaster Macaela

“The security forces [will receive] a lot of technology to make what they’re doing easier and more effective in ensuring that we fight crime in the country,” he explained.

While the government will place heavy emphasis on fighting major crimes such as gun violence, serious robbery, murder and rape, Dr Jagdeo said that attention will also be placed on addressing petty crime.

He said that the government would continue to tackle the root causes of crime and criminality in the country.

“It’s not just the serious types of crime, but the community-based ones [as well]. We’ve had a lot of complaints. People leave to go to work and [get robbed]… a lot of that sort of thing,” Dr Jagdeo noted.

The general secretary asserted that strong action will also be taken against transnational crime.

He said that modern technology, including drones, will be deployed to keep the borders under surveillance.

“We have to build the capability to better police our borders. So, [you will see] heavy investment in drone technology to map real-time information on what’s going on on our border and also in our Exclusive Economic Zone…So clearly, our capability to better police our patrimony, our economic resources, and keep our borders intact is vital for us,” he explained.

The vice president speaking specifically about the Guyana/Venezuela Border Controversy said the PPP/C Government is paying keen attention to this matter.

He said a next PPP/C Government will continue its work in this respect, guaranteeing security, and territorial integrity.

”Our hope is we hope that the case at the ICJ, we will have a ruling in our favour. We expect that because Venezuela doesn’t have a shred of evidence to support their case…that would settle this issue definitively,” according to Dr Jagdeo.

He said, ”Just recently we had a senator who put forward draft legislation to say that the defense secretary must report periodically to the Senate about their collaboration with Guyana to address transboundary crime and the Venezuelan threat.”

Just last month, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) commissioned a new $711.6 million (€2.9M) Tecnam P2012 aircraft.

The new aircraft, registered to represent the Mabaruma township, will perform several duties, including humanitarian assistance in hinterland communities when necessary.

It was selected because of its ability to navigate the rough skies, as well as its capability to land on narrow airstrips scattered throughout the hinterland.

The acquisition of this and many other pieces of equipment by the joint services is testament to the PPP/C’s commitment to creating a safer, more secure Guyana.

Additionally, crime is down, services are improving and according to Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is working to build a safer Guyana together with civilians.

During an appearance on this ‘Safeguarding Our Nation’, Hicken said that from 2020-2025, serious crime reports have declined by 88 per cent.

Robbery with guns also went down by 88 per cent while burglaries and larceny made a steep decline by 93 per cent.

Statistics also indicate that murders have declined by 63 per cent.

Guyana achieved its lowest crime rate in a decade in 2024, with a 13.6% national crime reduction compared to 2023.

This is all happening while the PPP/C Government is working on strengthening regional collaboration on crime prevention and criminal justice, including passing the Regional Security System (RSS) and CARICOM Arrest Warrant Bills.