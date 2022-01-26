More manifesto promises being fulfilled in Budget 2022 -Dr. Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said Budget 2022 will see a comprehensive and aggressive public sector investment programme, which aligns with the PPP/C’s transformative agenda in its manifesto.

Advancing from last year, the Guyanese leader said citizens will see major investments in life changing policies and programmes, while the delivery of government services will upgrade significantly.

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

The Head of State made the announcement Tuesday, during his pre-budget virtual address to the nation.

He stated that a low tax environment will be maintained, as robust plans are crafted to create an environment that does not require increase in taxes.

Persons in the construction industry would be able to acquire assets, equipment and machinery more easily to boost their business, as Dr. Ali stressed the importance of the sector to the nation’s development.

“Because our construction sector is key to the fulfilment of all that is captured in Budget 2022, we will be giving some generous incentives to this sector. We will address the issue of the withholding tax on contractors that was imposed by the APNU+AFC Government… that all contractors and local participants in the construction sector would have raised with us,” the president emphasised.

Special investments will be made available to the housing sector. This will see the creation of more communities with a lot of opportunities and additional house lots and homes, even as the government accelerates its robust housing agenda.

Massive sums of money would be injected into the construction of new roads and highways, nationwide. The aggressive step will lead to the transformation the PPP/C Administration wants to achieve.

Food security and expansion of agriculture is another key area, which government intends to support through Budget 2022, to have a productive sector.

Further, a comprehensive programme will be established to give 90 per cent of the population along the Coast access to treated water, while similar services will be installed across the hinterland district.

“And this is beyond what was promised in the manifesto. It is essential to the living standard…” the Head of State added.

Budget 2022 also makes way for remarkable development in the already booming tourism industry, in areas such as local and international branding, small business support and collaboration with major international chains through investments.

Further, both the health and education sectors will enhance drastically and more jobs will be created.

Dr. Ali said children, young adults, women and vulnerable communities will also benefit from special packages.