More screening, free HPV shots strengthen Guyana’s cancer defenses

Expanded free cancer screening and vaccination programmes are now delivering earlier detection and lifesaving care across Guyana, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony announced during the Consideration of the 2026 budget estimates and expenditures on Friday.

Routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing is available at no cost, allowing men to be screened for prostate cancer and receive free biopsies if results are elevated.

“Prostate cancer is the number one cancer among men in Guyana, so if we catch it early, we’ll be able to treat people and prevent them from dying from prostate cancer, and that’s the objective of the ministry.”

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, during the consideration of the estimates and expenditure

“Over the last year, we did close to 600 biopsies, and about 400 or so were positive. Those men were able to come into care earlier,” the health minister told the Committee of Supply.

The cervical cancer programme has also been strengthened with the upgraded nine-valent HPV vaccine, now offered free of charge to boys and girls between nine and 15 years old.

An $8,000 voucher is also available to support free cervical cancer screening and follow-up treatment.

The ministry said the expanded initiatives are aimed at ensuring cost is not a barrier to prevention, early detection and quality care.