More than 106,000 persons fully immunised against COVID-19 -Minister Anthony

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says some 106,344 adults are now fully immunised against COVID-19, accounting for 21.8 per cent of Guyana’s population.

During his COVID-19 update on Monday, he relayed that 231, 766 persons or 47.6 per cent of the population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“In terms of the regional breakdown for first dose so far, we’ve had in Region One, 59.3 per cent of their population would have now received at least the first dose of their vaccine. Region Two would be 43.5, Region Three at 46.9, Region Four, 49.1 per cent; Region Five at 50.1 per cent, Region Six at 55.6 per cent and Region Seven at 47.5 per cent, Region Eight at 32.2 per cent, Region Nine at 46 per cent and Region Ten 14.6 per cent.”

The Minister also said the statistics for those fully inoculated across the regions are Region One (21.8 per cent), Region Two (22.2 per cent), Region Three (20.2 per cent), Region Four (24.6 per cent), Region Five (23.3 per cent), Region Six (23 per cent), Region Seven (18.5 per cent), Region Eight (12.8 per cent), Region Nine (17.6 per cent) and Region Ten (6 per cent).

Dr. Anthony said the Ministry also saw significant turn-outs at its COVID-19 vaccination drive-through exercises held at KK Gas station, Unity and Trans Pacific Motor Spares, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara. He said the Government will continue to source more vaccines to advance its vaccination drive nationwide.

“We are hoping that we’ll get the 1000 doses that we have purchases from Sinopharm those vaccines are due sometime this week. So, we’re working with the shipper to make sure that we get those vaccines in.”

Dr. Anthony also noted that the Government is awaiting the arrival of theJohnson and Johnson vaccines from through its engagement with the African Union, though it has yet to receive a final date. Similarly, the Ministry is also in talks with COVAX to determine a date for the shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccines.