More than $18M in projects commissioned in Monkey Mountain

The transformation of Monkey Mountain in Region Eight is rapidly unfolding, with millions of dollars the government has invested to create employment opportunities for youths and improve the economy.

Only recently, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai commissioned $18.5 million in projects, funded by the Presidential Grant (PG) and the Carbon Credit programme – a fruit of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai engages residents of Monkey Mountain

A block-making facility was established to provide young Amerindians with a stream of income, while contributing to the village’s development.

An art and craft centre has also been commissioned to hone the skills of the local creatives, especially women. The village sports ground has also been upgraded to promote youth engagement and sport development.

“The People’s Progressive Party Civic government has invested $89.1 million into Monkey Mountain. This is from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs…Monkey Mountain has not been left behind and it is expected that all the investments that are being made by us or our government should benefit the people,” Minister Sukhai stated.

A block making project in Monkey Mountain

She reported that this sum has allowed the village to benefit from 25 projects through the Amerindian Development Fund (LCDS) based on their specific priorities.

Recognising the important role of Monkey Mountain in connecting to Region Nine, Minister Sukhai revealed that a mechanic shop will be established to cater to vehicles traversing the area.

“It will be outfitted with repairs tools for various vehicles, wheel balancing, patching, tires repairs, et cetera. These are some of the things that will generate income and create employment for young people,” she said.

Water tanks were also delivered to the community following a commitment by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his visit to Kato last year.

This initiative has successfully benefitted over 290 households, ensuring improved access to clean water. The total investment for this project stands at approximately $12 million.

A photo of the blocks made by youths of Monkey Mountain The village sports ground has been upgraded to promote youth engagement and sport development The art and craft centre

