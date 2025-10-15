More tourists experiening ‘Destination Guyana’

Seventy-five passengers and crew members aboard the SH Vega Cruise Ship are the latest set of tourists to experience ‘Destination Guyana’ when the vessel docked at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) wharf on Wednesday morning.

Passenger John Welling is excited to experience Guyana

The luxury ship is taking people from the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and Panama.

Upon disembarking the ship, the visitors were greeted with a full exhibition of authentic Guyanese arts, crafts and an array of beverages, allowing them to sample first-hand what Guyana has to offer.

One passenger, John Welling, expressed his excitement as he remembered his past visit during the nation’s independence.

“I was very much looking forward to visiting Guyana and other countries as we sail down the coast,” Welling said.

Captain Oleksii Varyvoda expressed optimism about including Guyana in the cruise’s itinerary after getting approval from the Guyana Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) to travel in its waters.

Passengers disembarking the SH Vega Cruise Ship



“As a pioneer for this company on board this ship, I will be sharing my experience of coming to Guyana with the other two sister ships, SH Minerva and SH Diana,” the captain stated.

During the 12-hour stay, the passengers will experience guided tours with an itinerary that showcases Guyana’s rich cultural heritage, national landmarks and eco-tourism sites.

The ship, originally built for polar expeditions, has travelled to remote places like Greenland, Antarctica, Canada, and warmer areas in the Caribbean, stopping in Belize, Jamaica, and South America.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, presents Captain Varyvoda with a local art piece

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues joined the welcoming team and stressed the need for continued collaboration between Guyana’s tourism sector and international cruise operators.