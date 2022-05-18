Much anticipated Agri-Investment Forum, Expo opens tomorrow

The inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo will officially open on Thursday, attracting a number of regional leaders, as well as hundreds of international and local investors and exhibitors.

The National Cultural Centre stage is being prepared for the massive ceremonial opening, after which all roads lead to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) to begin the three-day investment talks and exhibition.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley arrived in Guyana on Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Keith Rowley landed on Guyana’s shores on Tuesday, while the Deputy Prime Minister of Bahamas, Hon. I. Chester Cooper and Barbados’ Prime Minister, Hon. Mia Motley arrived today.

Other CARICOM leaders who are expected to attend the forum include Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Hon. Gaston Browne; Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. Johnny Briceno; and Dominica’s Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.

Barbados’ Prime Minister, Hon. Mia Motley arrived safely on Wednesday, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Hon. Philip Pierre and Premier of Montserrat, Joseph Easton Taylor- Farrell will also be attending the agriculture forum and expo. The other leaders along with their delegations are expected to arrive later today, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Agencies are set to participate in a round table discussion during the afternoon of the opening day. The donor agencies will work directly with the CARICOM countries to discuss their options and interests.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley arrived in Guyana on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, MP, said the interest in the event is tremendous. About 250 exhibitors have so far registered to participate in the event.

He said some 82 local agro-processors will be showcasing “diverse quality agricultural product, supporting system and the vast potential to reduce the regional food import bill and the realisation of the 25 by 2025 programme.”

The exhibition will showcase every aspect of agriculture including live animals, agricultural machinery and aquaculture.

Workers applying the final touches during Minister Mustapha’s visit earlier this week.

The expo will be opened to the public from 14:00 hours to 19:00 hours on Thursday, and from 10:00 hours to 19:00 hours on Friday and Saturday.

The event is being hosted by the Government of Guyana and the CARICOM Secretariat under the theme, “Investing in Vision 25 by 2025.”

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

