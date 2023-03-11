Multiagency Committee on the Influx of Migrants from Venezuela meets to discuss govt’s continued coordination and response

Meeting of the Multi-Agency Coordinating Committee to address the Influx of Migrants from Venezuela into Guyana

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on 8 March 2023, convened a meeting of the Multi-Agency Coordinating Committee (MACC) to address the influx of Migrants from Venezuela into Guyana.

The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and attended by Committee members from Government Agencies and International Organisations resident in Guyana.

Discussions centered on the initiatives currently underway to ensure the coordinated and appropriate response of the Government of Guyana to the needs of the migrants from Venezuela in Guyana.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

March 11, 2023

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

