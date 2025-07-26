“My father couldn’t pay for my CXC; today CXC is free of cost” – Ranjiv Singh tells Essequibo residents

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration has made lives easier for thousands of families, says Ranjiv Singh, a candidate of Region Two.

Recalling the days when his own family couldn’t afford to pay for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Singh says today, the government will pay the fees for up to eight CSEC subjects.

The new initiative was announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali earlier this year. To date, over $140 million has been spent to reimburse parents who had already paid for the year 2025.

PPP/C Candidate Ranjiv Singh

Singh told the massive crowd at Anna Regina car park on Saturday that he had always dreamt of becoming a medical doctor, and thanks to the policies of the PPP/C, he received a scholarship to pursue his tertiary education.

“I was given a scholarship and I am now, not living in a dream, but it has become a reality because of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic,” he said.

He urged the thousands of supporters in attendance at the rally in Region Two to share the message of progress and transformation, so that this massive development drive can continue in the next five years.

“Let us all vote for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic and restore President Ali and our visionary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo so that we can move forward and bring development into this country for every single Guyanese,” the young confidently declared to thousands of supporters.