NAMILCO’s $1.6B mixing plant to contribute to Guyana’s food security efforts

The newly commissioned US$8 million (GYD1.6 billion) mixing plant will contribute to the government’s aggressive food security agenda and improve the productivity of flour at the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO), according to Managing Director of NAMILCO, Bert Sukhai.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali participated in the commissioning of the multi-million-dollar plant, where he congratulated NAMILCO for this significant accomplishment. The head of state also expressed that the government looks forward to the company’s future expansion in Guyana and commended the company’s confidence in Guyana’s investment landscape.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address

Sukhai further explained that the plant took two years to develop, as challenges owing to the weather and logistics were inevitable. He further explained that the newly commissioned infrastructure will pave the way for more storage of wheat and flour.

“This investment of US$8 million takes us closer to our goal of absolute customer satisfaction. We proudly stand as maybe one of the few, if not the only mill in the Caribbean with a mixing plant,” the managing director expressed.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, Managing Director of NAMILCO, Bert Sukhai and President and CEO of Seaboard Corp, Jacob Bresky participating in the ribbon cutting

Sukhai further highlighted that the new mixing plant can be operated remotely through a mobile application that is accessible from anywhere. This will cut the need for personnel to operate the plant manually.

He also expressed enthusiasm for the multi-million gas-to-energy project that is expected to cut energy costs by 50 per cent.

Managing Director of NAMILCO, Bert Sukhai

US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot also expressed congratulations to the company for its newest venture. Theriot added that the longstanding partnership between NAMILCO and Seaboard Corp is an indication of a strong relationship between Guyana and the United States.

“I must commend His Excellency the President for his outstanding leadership on the issue of food security. Not only is it practical but it’s humanitarian-based and that means so much and the rest of the region sees that and the rest of the world sees that,” the Ambassador stated.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Komal Singhalso recognised the leadership of President Ali in creating a conducive environment for investments, that will in turn promote economic growth.

Similar remarks were shared by President and Chief Executive Officer of Seaboard Corp, Jacob Bresky.

Inside of the multi-million dollar mixing plant Inside of the multi-million dollar mixing plant

