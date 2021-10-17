National Commission for Preventions and control NCD supports sound storage of pesticides

The Ministry of Health through the National Commission for the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) is promoting the sound and safe storage of pesticides by pesticide users in Guyana. The NCD recently teamed up with the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB), that recently launched its pesticides storage cabinet initiative.

The board will be providing some 100 pesticide storage cabinets to farmers annually to enhance and promote the proper storage of these chemicals, mainly under multiple lock and key, away from children, food, animal feed and to prevent unwanted access.

The common use of pesticides for self-harm in part reflects their ease of availability. There is general consensus that the ease of availability of particularly lethal means of self-harm may influence patterns of suicide.

Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, Ministerial Advisor to the Minister of Health in his remarks highlighted that “suicidal impulses are often short lived and if time can be ‘bought’ allowing such impulses to pass – by making the means of suicide less readily available – a proportion of suicides will be prevented”.

The NCDS’ contribution will allow for an additional 25 pesticides storage cabinets to be made available to farmers. Farmers will also benefit from personal protective equipment such as overalls, respirators and gloves. The storage cabinets are completely labeled with the relevant signage and are equipped with double locking technology.

Dr. Ramsammy, as Minister of Health in 2008 and as Minister of Agriculture pioneered the initiative in 2013, which allowed for some 300 pesticides storage cabinets to be distributed from 2013 -2016 was pleased at the re-launch of the initiative by the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha and the Board. The agencies also reiterated their commitment to continued fruitful collaboration and support towards sound chemicals management for the protection of human health and environment.

The NCD Chair expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Agriculture and to the Board and Management of the PTCCB for pertaining in this public health intervention to save lives.