National Defence Institute Hosts Groundbreaking CEO Cybersecurity Workshop in Guyana

The National Defence Institute (NDI), a visionary initiative established under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, successfully executed its inaugural CEO Cybersecurity Workshop. The event brought together leaders from Guyana’s critical infrastructure sectors to address the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures in the world’s fastest-growing economy.

Opening the workshop, NDI Director Dr. Randolph Persaud delivered a bold and compelling vision for the institute’s strategic mission, positioning it as a transformative force in Guyana’s defense landscape. “The National Defence Institute is more than an entity; it is the cornerstone of our nation’s resilience against emerging threats,” Dr. Persaud asserted. His address set the tone for an impactful day of high-level discussions and actionable insights.

Participants of the National Defence Institute Hosts CEO Cybersecurity Workshop

A key highlight was the presentation by Colonel Sheldon Howell, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the National Defence Institute (NDI) and Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). Colonel Howell provided practical insights into the policy, implementation, and governance of national cybersecurity. Drawing on his extensive experience, he emphasized the need for a cohesive national strategy to combat cyber threats and highlighted the critical role of public-private partnerships in building a resilient digital infrastructure. His pragmatic approach offered participants a clear roadmap for translating policy into action.

Assistant Director Dr. Seon Levius delivered a hard-hitting exposé on Venezuela’s orchestrated cyber operations targeting Guyana. He unveiled the faces, names, and organizations behind the malicious campaign to undermine Guyana’s sovereignty over the Essequibo Region. Using high-definition visuals and intelligence, Dr. Levius detailed the tactics employed, from disinformation campaigns and ransomware attacks to phishing schemes aimed at destabilizing institutions. “Let there be no doubt—Guyana knows exactly what is happening, and we are not defenseless,” Dr. Levius declared, underscoring the nation’s superior countermeasures.

Mr. Kester Hutson, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, praised President Ali’s visionary leadership in establishing the NDI and emphasized the importance of cybersecurity for Guyana’s private sector. “As the fastest-growing economy in the world, Guyana must lead in cybersecurity innovation to protect its economic future,” he stated.

Steven A. Williams, a leading authority on cybersecurity and data privacy in the Caribbean, led the keynote presentation and an interactive tabletop simulation. As the Executive Director of Sunisle Technology Solutions, Williams conducted a dynamic exercise simulating a ransomware attack on the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. This simulation engaged participants in crisis response and decision-making, highlighting the real-world implications of cybersecurity breaches.

Muriana McPherson, Director of Cybersecurity at the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), delivered a detailed presentation on government policy creation and management. She provided a walkthrough of how cybersecurity incidents can be reported to NDMA and showcased tools and resources available through the NDMA website, including guides for incident reporting, threat management best practices, and access to the cybersecurity response network.

Christopher Lawrence, a Guyana-based Information Security Expert, concluded with a session on Corporate Security Best Practices, emphasizing actionable steps for CEOs to fortify their organizations against cyber threats.

The workshop underscored the NDI’s commitment to fostering a robust cybersecurity culture at all levels of leadership in Guyana. By equipping CEOs with the tools and strategies to address modern threats, the institute continues to position Guyana as a regional leader in digital defense and resilience.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

