National mental health initiatives launched

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Office of the President, launched the National Mental Health Initiatives on Wednesday, making it easier for all Guyanese to access mental health services.

The initiatives include the Mental Health Website (www.mentalhealth.gov.gy), the 915 toll-free Suicide Prevention Hotline, and the Mental Health Matters Animated Series.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

The initiatives are designed to be comprehensive and focus on treatment, prevention, education, and long-term support for individuals affected by mental health challenges.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was instrumental in the development of the Mental Health Website, believes that improving mental health services is key to enhancing the lives of all citizens.

During the launch at his Brickdam office in Georgetown, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said that the social issue continues to be a major challenge in Guyana, one that has long been overlooked.

Quoting data from the United Nations World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Anthony pointed out that close to 800,000 people globally die by suicide each year.

He added, “When we look at mental health and perhaps suicide prevention, it is a big problem globally…Persons die because of several problems. One is because they are not diagnosed early, so they might have a problem and they have nowhere to go or any access to service.”

He identified anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, societal stigma, physical disability, and loneliness as key contributing factors to attempted suicide or suicide.

Dr Anthony stressed the need for greater public education to help reduce suicide attempts, noting, “This is a societal problem. And if we are to deal with it, then all of us would have to work together to make sure that we can reduce the amount of cases of persons attempting suicide.”

Launch of the National Mental Health Initiatives

Guyana has made significant progress in transforming its mental health landscape over the past few years.

Legislative advancements such as the Mental Health Protection and Promotion Act 2022, the Suicide Prevention Act, and the Mental Health Action Plan were among the major steps taken.

Psychiatry services are available for residents in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and Ten, and periodically in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

“I want to thank our president for putting so much effort and leadership into ensuring that mental health is on the national agenda,” the health minister highlighted.

The initiatives serve as a national call to action, emphasising the importance of sensitivity, urgency, and inclusivity in addressing mental health.

In addition to prioritising accessibility and support, they aim to dismantle the stigma and isolation often associated with mental health conditions. Mental health, the minister said, intersects with social, economic, and community well-being and affects individuals across all demographics.

During the ceremony, attendees viewed the first episode of the Mental Health Matters Animated Series. Episodes one to four are expected to be screened soon for 50 students from schools across the country.

The launch coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, observed globally in May.

