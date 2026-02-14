National OSH Advisory Council to Be Reconstituted in 2026

During the consideration of estimates of Budget 2026 for the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning, Minister Keoma Griffith revealed that the National Occupational Health and Safety Advisory Council is expected to be re-established during the course of this year.

Speaking to the National Assembly, Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Wednesday, Minister Griffith admitted that the council is currently in an inactive state, but guaranteed that this would not be the case by the end of 2026.

“It is intended for it (the re-establishment) to be done within this period, within 2026,” he said.

The Labour Minister was also questioned on the current organisational structure of the OSH Department, to which he indicated that the ministry’s department is under the guidance of a consultant with a host of experience.

“We have a consultant who works with the ministry; in fact, her experience in occupational health and safety carries the weight of in excess of 50 years. So she is most certainly qualified to advise us,” Minister Griffith underscored.

Minister Griffith also used the opportunity to express confidence in the team of Occupational Health and Safety Officers that provide their services to the nation, praising their ability and efficiency.

“Apart from this, we have a lot of capable and well qualified persons in the department who are able to effectively carry out their duties as health and safety officers,” the minister acknowledged.

Expanding OSH Presence to All Regions Under Budget 2026

The Labour and Manpower Planning Ministry also announced that it is hiring additional Occupational Health and Safety Officers. This, the minister explained, is intended to ensure representation nationwide.

“The reason for the increase in the line [item] is the employment of occupational health safety and health officers so that there can be representation in all of the regions,” Minister Griffith explained.

Following the consideration of estimates, a total of $1.7 billion was approved to further the work of the labour and manpower planning ministry.