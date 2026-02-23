National pride defines Guyanese identity – Pres Ali

National pride, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali declared, is the heartbeat of Guyanese identity and citizenship, a spirit that must be lived daily through our acts and choices.

Addressing the nation at the 56th Republic Day flag-raising ceremony at Parliament Building in Georgetown on Sunday night, the head of state urged citizens to embrace unity and environmental stewardship as the true foundation of a strong and enduring Republic.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the 56th Republic Day flag-raising ceremony at Parliament Buildings

He reminded the nation that patriotism must go beyond ritual and rhetoric, becoming instead a shared duty that is practised by every Guyanese, every day.

“As our flag reaches its peak today, let it not just be a symbol of where we have been, but a signal of where we are going, …Together we are architects of this Republic, and together, we will build it higher than ever before,” President Ali said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at Parliament Building on the occasion of the 56th Republic Day flag-raising ceremony on Sunday night

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasised that national pride is the right of every citizen and that it is necessary to create a united society.

“National pride is not a slogan shouted on national days…for national pride to be meaningful, we have to live it every day.”

President Ali firmly linked patriotism to the responsibility of being exemplary stewards of the environment, urging citizens to safeguard Guyana’s natural resources as an act of love for their country.

“National pride is about us keeping our environment clean… presenting the cleanest Guyana, the safest Guyana, the most beautiful Guyana,” the president stated.