Natural resources minister dubs 2023 energy conference a ‘great success’

This year’s International Energy Conference and Expo has seen the participation of almost 1,000 persons, with over 60 local and international speakers presenting on a gamut of topics surrounding the theme ‘Harnessing Energy for Development’.

Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, has deemed it a ‘great success’. He made the statement during day three of the conference, at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat

“I’ve seen many local companies that are becoming very competitive with the regional and international companies. It means that we are doing something good. It means that our country is on the rise. Our country is on the rise and all the people will rise with us. That is a commitment from our government,” the minister asserted.

He highlighted that a key takeaway from the conference is that there remains a demand for fossil fuels, despite the dangers it poses to the environmental landscape.

This demand is fueled by population growth, industrialisation, and affordability.

With the world’s population estimated to grow by 2 billion people by the year 2050, the minister noted that this indicates that it will require 20 per cent more energy than is currently being used.

He noted that, at this stage, policy makers should be working to cut down demand, which will foster a decrease in the supply.

“Demand will decrease, because the world is moving towards renewable energy. Guyana is carbon negative. We are working to cut our emission even further. We are moving towards transitional renewable energy. We have committed ourselves to maintaining the high environmental credentials that we now own,” Minister Bharrat explained.

In light of the many necessary commitments to facilitate the change to renewable energy, and achieving net zero emissions, he reiterated that government is prepared to work towards achieving this goal.

“It speaks towards Guyana as a country sustainably and responsibly exploring and developing its natural resources while at the same time maintaining our environmental credentials.

“Climate change is real and all of us have a responsibility to protect our environment. All of us as a government, as policy makers, have a responsibility to actually work towards cutting emissions, safeguarding our forests. We are playing our part as a country,” the natural resources minister underscored.

