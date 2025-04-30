NDMA Takes Girls in ICT Day 2025 Activities to Region 9

The National Data Management Authority (NDMA) continues supporting girls’ advancement in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). In observance of Girls in ICT Day 2025, the Authority’s efforts extended beyond the coast of Guyana, reaching the communities of Aishalton and St Ignatius in Region 9. The events held on April 29 and 30, 2025, welcomed more than 100 participants, including students from the Primary and Secondary Schools, teachers, and the District Education Office (DEO).

The sessions were designed to inspire and empower girls and young women to explore careers in ICT, while also highlighting the vast and diverse opportunities available within the sector.

The itinerary included the following sessions:

• Welcome and Introduction to the NDMA

• Presentation: “What is Girls in ICT Day?”

• Icebreaker Activity: “What’s in Tech?”

• Talk: Careers in ICT – Exploring Opportunities

• Interactive Activity: Build a Robot

• Questions and Prize Giveaways

The activities were engaging and hands-on, fostering curiosity and encouraging critical thinking among participants.

A standout moment was the “Build a Robot” session, during which students applied basic robotics principles using specialised kits.

This interactive experience illustrated how innovation can thrive anywhere, driven by creativity and collaboration.

