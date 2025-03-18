‘Need for Social Workers has never been greater’ – Minister Persaud

– as Guyana observes World Social Workers Day 2025

In a world where unprecedented social challenges are occurring worldwide, the need for skilled and passionate social workers has never been greater.

This observation was made by Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud on World Social Workers Day 2025.

Minister Of Human Services and Social Security DR Vindhya Persaud during her speech on the occasion of World Social Workers Day 2025

In a message to the University of Guyana’s (UG) Social Work students, Minister Persaud emphasised the need for the next generation of leaders and innovators to ensure that no citizen of Guyana is left behind.

Minister Persaud acknowledged the vital role that social workers play in fostering social justice, equality, and human dignity, adding that their “dedication and compassion transform lives every single day.”

Minister Persaud described them as “the unsung heroes who help rebuild broken families, support children in need, and guide individuals through times of crisis. Your hands help lift people out of despair, your words provide hope, and your actions ignite change,”

The UG students in attendance were urged to reflect on the merits of joining an incredible profession and supporting the important work of social transformation in Guyana.

Minister Persaud also extended an invitation for the students to join the Human Services Ministry upon the completion of their studies.

Dr Persaud said her ministry is poised to introduce a paraprofessional course in collaboration with UG’s Social Work Department for aspiring social workers in the hinterland, rural and remote communities.

She said the course will help to address the critical gaps in providing service to residents in underserved areas of the country.

As a result, counselling and therapy will become more accessible to every citizen and programmes to combat domestic violence will be made available in remote areas as well.

“These programmes cannot succeed without you. They cannot succeed without a team of passionate, skilled social workers who are deeply committed to the values of service and Justice,” Dr Persaud pointed out.

This year’s theme is “Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Wellbeing.”

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

