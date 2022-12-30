New $2M home for Linden single mother

Single mother of five, Natoya Hutson of Blueberry Hill, Linden, on Friday received a newly renovated $2 million home from the government, following a request made by the 32-year-old.

Hutson was residing in a severely dilapidated home with her children and 72-year-old mother.

Speaking with DPI, she related the struggles faced maintaining her family following the loss of her partner.

The new home for the Linden family

“It was very hard because my children’s father, he got murdered and it is very hard being a single parent and my mother don’t work. I use to work at a bar and bar work is not a lot of money but at least I use to try because of my kids and sending them to school every day was very hard for me.”

Upon receiving the keys to her new home, Hutson expressed gratitude to the government for fulfilling the commitment. She said now her family can be comfortable.

“It was uncomfortable but at least we managed. It feels very exciting and comfortable now that my kids and my mom can be very comfortable.”

Single mother of five, Natoya Hutson of Blueberry Hill, Linden, receives the keys to her new home

The two-bedroom home features indoor bathroom and toilet, front and back verandas, living room, dining room, and PVC ceiling. Work on the home was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Public Works, private company Sawa Investment Inc and the Regional Democratic Council.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill committed to furnishing the home to further ensure it is comfortable and ‘move-in ready’ before the new year commences.

He said immediate intervention was required, an example of the PPP/C Government’s focus on ensuring the enhancement of the livelihood of all Guyanese.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with family members

“Giving a hamper or giving some money was not the only thing that was required. The living conditions were extremely grave and intervention needed to be made.

“We wanted to ensure that this family is in their new home before the year ends. Key and important is the well-being of our citizens. The president launched the Men on Mission initiative and one of the things he encouraged was making sure people’s lives were improved, housing was a matter of priority.”

The minister also urged Linden’s Regional Executive Officer to host a clean-up campaign to ensure the community is environmentally friendly for citizens.

