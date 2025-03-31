New $449.6M Magistrate’s Court opens at Friendship, EBD

-Over 200 cases already assigned

Residents along the East Bank of Demerara now have easier access to justice following the commissioning of the new Friendship Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The court will serve some 18,267 residents from Craig to Long Creek, covering legal matters for approximately 31 per cent of the population along the East Bank corridor.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC, delivers remarks at the opening of Friendship Magistrate’s Court

Previously, many persons had to travel to courts at Providence or Diamond/Golden Grove, which was costly and time-consuming.

Already, more than 200 cases have been assigned to the new courthouse, with four cases listed for hearings today.

The $449.6 million facility was constructed by Romano Builders Inc, and is equipped with a courtroom, magistrate’s chambers, and living quarters for magistrates and clerks.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, said the opening of the court aligns with the government’s broader investments to ensure equitable access to justice.

He noted that there are now over 50 court facilities countrywide. Magistrates’ courts have also been commissioned at Diamond/Grove, Port Kaituma, Mahaicony, Vigilance, and Mahdia.

Construction is progressing on the Soesdyke Magistrate’s Court and the $489 million La Parfaite Harmonie Magistrate’s Court. Work is also underway on the $253 million Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court in Region One.

Minister Nandlall also announced a similar court for Tuschen. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring every citizen has access to justice, regardless of their location.

“The administration of justice is crucial to a civilised society…We have now exceeded the construction of magistrates’ courts where they traditionally existed. We are now at a phase where we are building magistrates’ courts in areas where they never existed before…What more can a government do to demonstrate its commitment to ensuring access to justice for all its people wherever they are located?” Minister Nandlall stated.

He said every court is now equipped with technological systems to record testimony, improving efficiency by eliminating the need for magistrates to take longhand evidence.

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, described the court’s opening as a significant step in advancing justice services for residents.

Acting Chief Justice, Justice Roxane George; Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, Registrar of the Supreme Court Sueanna Lovell; Regional Chairman Daniel Seeram, and Chairperson of the Caledonia/Good Success Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Shannaz Rahat also attended the event.

