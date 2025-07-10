New $73.7M Kwakwani nursery school transforms early childhood education

Early childhood education in Kwakwani, Region Ten, has received a significant boost with the commissioning of a new $73.7 million River View Nursery School.

The modern facility was officially opened on Wednesday and will deliver a greater quality of education and accessibility to the community’s youngest learners.

The project was facilitated through the Ministry of Finance’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank. It provides a fresh, welcoming environment for 31 nursery students while eliminating challenges such as the persistent flooding that plagued the previous school.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, students, teachers and parents cut the ribbon to open the New nursery school

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to investing in the nation’s future through education.

“This is not just about brick and mortar. It’s not just about windows and zinc sheets and nice fancy furniture. It’s about an investment in education, which is a key platform for the new modern Guyana that we are building,” the minister said.

The new school features two spacious classrooms capable of accommodating up to 48 students, as well as a staff room, storage area, headmistress’s office, sick bay, and sanitary block.

It is fully furnished and equipped with fire detection and suppression systems. The school features disability-friendly amenities, including wheelchair ramps and accessible washrooms, ensuring that no child is left behind.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, students, teachers and parents exploring the new nursery school

Further, the minister reiterated the government’s policy of universal education, ensuring that every child, regardless of economic status or geographic location, has access to learning opportunities from nursery to tertiary education

“No matter how poor a family is, no matter where they live, hinterland, riverine, coastland, once that child gets an education, the sky is the limit,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

As part of the government’s wider efforts to make education more accessible and affordable, Minister Edghill highlighted a range of initiatives designed to support children and ease the financial strain on parents.

One such initiative is the $100,000 Newborn and the “Because We Care” cash grants, in addition to the uniform vouchers that go to the parents of every child enrolled in the school system.

The government recognises that many children come from homes where access to nutritious meals is limited; thus, it has expanded the hot meals programme in schools to help improve the well-being of students and improve their overall academic performance.

Reflecting on the government’s efforts to bridge the digital divide, Minister Edghill recalled the transformative ‘one laptop per family’ initiative, which placed computers in the hands of families who could not otherwise afford them, allowing children from all backgrounds to conduct research, complete assignments, and stay connected.

“Today, no matter where you live, even in the deepest jungle, you can have access to the technology needed to ensure every child enjoys the same opportunities,” he said.

To further ensure no child is denied the opportunity to succeed due to financial hardship, the government has pledged that from 2025, it will cover the cost of up to eight subjects for students sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and CAPE examinations.

This investment in human capital is further strengthened by the expansion of teacher training, which is now fully accessible online.

Since 2020, more than 5,000 teachers have received professional training through this initiative.

“We have taken away the excuse that we cannot afford it, education is now affordable for everybody in Guyana, from nursery all the way up to tertiary. Our schools today are more sophisticated, more child-friendly, and provide an environment where children can truly learn and thrive,” Minister Edghill emphasised.