New $95M playpark added to National Park

A new $95 million children’s playpark was commissioned at the National Park in Georgetown on Friday, adding to the array of attractions in the park.

The playpark was developed by the Office of the First Lady, through the National Beautification Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works.

First Lady Arya Ali and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill unveils the sign for the newly commissioned playpark

In her address at the opening ceremony, First Lady Mrs Arya Ali emphasised that the National Park is vital for public services, acting as a vibrant ecosystem that encourages public participation and enhances community well-being.

“Parks provide a sense of identity and belonging for our people. Parks are a filter point in communities where people of different ethnic groups, religious backgrounds, and even social classes converge,” she said.

Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud speaks at the commissioning of the park

The park is equipped with amenities such as swings, slides, game boards, sanitary facilities, free WiFi, concession shops, security, and the country’s first public splash park.

First Lady Ali urged parents to be attentive to their children while also ensuring the park is well-maintained.

Her Excellency emphasised that playparks play a crucial role in a child’s development.

“Apart from physical developmental skills acquired in playgrounds like this one, playparks contribute immensely to a child’s social and psychological development. These playground activities enable us children to learn problem-solving skills and teamwork which will benefit them into adulthood,” she said.

Some of the playing amenities and attendees that were present during the commissioning

To ensure the long-lasting benefits of the park, a management committee has been established to oversee its operations and maintenance.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill stated that the project’s objective was to transform the National Park into a vibrant, family-oriented environment where both children and adults can relax.

The initiative also aimed to create employment opportunities for the local community during its construction phase, as it was carried out by small and medium-scale contractors.

In the interim, this approach contributes to the local economy by awarding contracts to these businesses.

“The enhancements that we are introducing today represent a fresh and modern design tailored to the needs of our community through transformational, architectural, and landscaping advancements,” Minister Edghill posited.

Additionally, Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the Protected Area Commission (PAC), Robert Persaud stated that the new park is one of many planned for development in urban areas across the country.

“This is one reminder of how serious our government is about preserving safe spaces for children and their families. While this playpark is meant for recreational activities it is also about promoting good health and wellbeing,” the foreign secretary said.

To date, the National Beautification Project has overseen the transformation of five playparks and public spaces in the country, aiming to promote social cohesion and strengthen bonds among Guyanese.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

