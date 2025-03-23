New airstrip possible for Charity – Min Edghill

The government is considering the approval of a new airstrip in Charity, Region Two, as part of its plans to enhance nationwide transportation connectivity.

While the proposal to build the new airstrip was submitted by a private company, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has made it clear that the facility must be accessible to the public.

“The government’s policy is that even if a private company builds the airstrip, it must be open to the public for all to benefit,” Minister Edghill statedlast Friday during the launch of the new $880 million multi-purpose wharf in Charity.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill delivers remarks in Charity

He highlighted the importance the new facility could have on the region’s development, especially in the areas of medical emergencies and tourism.

When completed, the airstrip will also reduce the time persons currently experience when travelling.

“Once that airstrip is completed you don’t have to fly to Hampton Court and then drive here. You will fly straight out from Ogle to Charity and Charity back to Ogle,” Minister Edghill said.

Anna Regina Airstrip, Region Two

The government is also focussing on upgrading the Anna Regina Aerodrome. An aerodrome or airfield is a location from which aircraft flight operations take place.

The public works minister revealed plans to renovate the facility to include a waiting area, among other features.

The airstrip at Anna Regina is located near a popular tourist resort, Lake Mainstay.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill along with engineers, and regional representatives inspects the Anna Regina Airstrip

The upgrades also aim to encourage and support the increasing tourism sector and economic activity along the Essequibo coast.

“Of course, once we do the airstrip, we also have to do the road because we can’t get to the airstrip if we don’t have a road,” the minister said.

He stated that since the PPP/C government resumed office, it has fulfilled its promises and exceeded expectations, especially in the public works sector.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

