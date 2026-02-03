New airstrips to transform Indigenous livelihoods, strengthen regional connectivity – MP Shuman

Thousands of Indigenous peoples are set to improve their livelihoods when airstrips in Regions One, Seven, and Eight are completed.

Member of Parliament Lenox Shuman said during the Budget 2026 debates at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) that the airstrips directly assisted the Indigenous peoples in multiple regions, which improved their access to essential services.

In Region One, the airstrip will benefit 44,014, in Region Seven 18,157, Region Eight 12,319, and in Region Nine 25,521, Shuman outlined.

Shuman underscored the importance of expanding aviation infrastructure within indigenous communities, noting that improved air access supports healthcare delivery, education, and emergency response.

The new upgraded $314.4 million Karisparu Airstrip

He noted that aviation contributes significantly to economic growth and said Guyana is already seeing increased interest from international carriers.

“From 2020 to 2025, traffic has grown… and when we started at six to 16 airlines, that represents a 266 per cent growth in airlines wanting to come here”, he explained.

The member of parliament said the government’s continuous investments in aviation reflect this momentum, pointing to plans for a new terminal at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and upgrades to other facilities.

“It is out of this recognition that the Government of Guyana has decided to invest in a new terminal… Rose Hall will be upgraded,” he noted.

The continued expansion of air transport is part of the government’s broader strategy to bridge the development gap between coastal and hinterland regions.