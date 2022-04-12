New Amsterdam IRTO, a product of GRA’s infrastructure development drive

The Guyana Revenue Authority continues to make strides since embarking on a major enhanced service delivery programme that includes general upgrading and planned construction of regional offices.

A notable outcome of this service enhancement programme is the construction and relocation of the New Amsterdam Integrated Regional Tax Office (NAIRTO) to Ferry Street and Esplanade Road. The modern and spanking facility includes a canteen, taxpayers’ waiting area, and well-spaced departments to deliver services to taxpayers seeking Compliances, Estate Duty, Mortgage Interest Relief (MIR), Trade and Miscellaneous Licences, Objection and Appeal, registration for Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), processing of driver’s and motor vehicle licences services. Taxpayers also benefit from information, assistance, advice, and support through tax advisory services. Additionally, the compound space has a designed area that facilitates vehicles’ examination.

The newly constructed New Amsterdam Integrated Regional Tax Office at Ferry Street and Esplanade Road.

With GRA’s new Optimal Revenue Management System (RMS), the NAIRTO is positioned to administer the tax laws and engage taxpayers in the Region through information and communication technology.

The office joins the list of other IRTOs that have benefited from upgrades/renovations in recent years. Among them are Mabaruma, Region 1; Parika Region 3; Bartica, Region 7; Corriverton Region 6 and Linden, Region 10.

Upgrading GRA properties will see the construction of the State’s Warehouse at Eccles and the overhauling of the Customs Boathouse at Stabroek. With the anticipated economic growth in Region 6, the old office at Strand, New Amsterdam, is being retrofitted to house a regional LEID Office.

The previous Office at Strand

GRA expects to commence construction of its “MADHIA Regional Office” during 2023 and maintain a presence in Eteringbang.