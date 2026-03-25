New Amsterdam Synthetic Track almost complete

– Technical team overseeing final phase

The New Amsterdam Synthetic Track in Region Six has entered its final phase of construction, with works now approximately 85 per cent complete.

The facility is being built to meet the highest international standards, mirroring elite world championship venues. The project has benefitted from international oversight to ensure compliance with global certification requirements.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, inspects ongoing work

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, conducted a site inspection on Sunday and expressed confidence in the project’s quality and long-term impact on athletics in Guyana.

He acknowledged that while the project has taken longer than initially expected, delays were unavoidable due to the complexity of the design and the need to maintain uncompromising standards.

“We could not rush the process or compromise on quality. Certification depends on meeting these strict requirements,” he noted.

New Amsterdam Synthetic Track

A specialised technical team from REGUPOL is currently supervising the installation of the synthetic track surface, a critical phase that will ultimately determine the facility’s certification.

When completed, the facility will significantly enhance sporting infrastructure in Berbice. In addition to the track, the venue will feature an all-weather football field supported by advanced underground drainage systems, similar to those at the National Track and Field Centre and Bayroc National Stadium.

The development also includes the installation of modern spectator stands, expected to arrive between May and June. With a seating capacity of approximately 2,000 persons, the facility will be well-equipped to host regional and national competitions.

New Amsterdam Synthetic Track is in its final phase

Minister Ramson said the track will remain accessible year-round, providing athletes and fitness enthusiasts with a reliable space for training and recreation.

Proper maintenance systems and trained personnel will be put in place to ensure the facility’s longevity, including scheduled rest periods for the grass field to regenerate.