New app launched to enhance hiring process, provide interregional connection

Guyana’s labour market is set to revolutionise with the launch of the Ministry of Labour’s SkillsConnect App.

The app was developed by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) to connect employers with potential employees through a digital platform, regardless of their location in the country.

Employers can post advertisements for job openings while employees can market themselves and their skills on the platform.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton launched the app on Tuesday.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton Landscape view of the app’s user interface Members of the team from the National Data Management Authority (NDMA)

He acknowledged the need to bridge gaps in Guyana’s labour force and highlighted the app’s ability to accomplish this goal.

More of the app’s innovative features include:

Spanish translation for foreigners

Rating system for both employers and employees

Real-time updates on applications and advertisements

Communication system between employee and employer

The app is part of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision for a more digitised Guyana with functional and efficient systems.

Other ministries have implemented similar digital platforms to expedite previously tedious processes.

Last year, the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), launched the Electronic Planning and Development Single Window System to streamline the process of submitting planning and development applications.

Minister Hamilton emphasised that more digital transformation is underway, saying, “At every level of government, we want to, in the shortest time possible, have all agencies or government facilities, all ministries having a more systematic and efficient relationship with the public.”

The Labour Ministry intends to launch more apps to diversify the labour market and advance training opportunities.

Persons can download SkillsConnect via the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

