New boilers valued $210M installed at GPHC to boost infection control efforts

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has acquired three new boiler systems valued at approximately $210 million.

These systems are essential for sterilisation. It produces high-pressure steam to kill microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi on medical equipment and instruments.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony along with medical professionals, and members of the media

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony commissioned the machines on Wednesday.

He commended the hospital on the successful implementation of the new boiler systems and highlighted their impact on infection control.

“Having steam in the hospital for sterilisation is very important, and if that is not working effectively, it can create problems for us in infection control. We now have additional capacity. Going forward, the hospital shouldn’t have any problems with steam,” he stated.

The new boiler system equipment

GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer Robbie Rambarran outlined the significance of the steam plant, noting its role in sterilisation and laundry services.

He explained that steam is needed for sterilising linens, instruments, and dressings. However, he revealed that the hospital’s previous boilers had deteriorated due to a lack of maintenance.

“Imagine we had three boilers in the past and they couldn’t have given us the volume of steam that we desired. We have one boiler doing that,” he explained.

New boilers at GPHC

The deteriorated state of the old boilers affected steam quality and sterilisation. As a result, the hospital replaced one steriliser last year, with another set to be replaced this year.

Rambarran also disclosed that a water purification system previously used for the boilers had failed and was neglected rather than repaired or replaced.

“It was untreated water that was going to the boilers which compromised the quality and quantity of steam,” the CEO disclosed.

The new LPG gas-powered boilers are more environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and efficient. They are powered by liquid petroleum gas from a storage. The gas is safer and cleaner.

