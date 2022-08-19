New Bus Shed, Canter Commissioned, as Region One Communities Benefit from Government Grants

Several communities in the Matarkai sub-region of Barima-Waini are seeing major advancements in their socio-economic conditions through the implementation of a number of government initiatives.



On Thursday, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin D Croal, who also holds parliamentary responsibility for Region One, commissioned a new bus shed and canter truck and presented several other assets to the community of Citrus Grove.



The presentation was done at the village office in the presence of Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley; Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Shem Cuffy; Chairman of the Matarkai Neighborhood Democratic Council, Mr. Orlando Thorne and Chairperson of the Citrus Grove Community Development Council, Ms. Anita Clementson.



The bus shed was constructed through the $1.1 million 2022 Presidential Grant. Funds from the 2021 $1 million Presidential Grant and $10 million COVID-19 Investment Grant were used to purchase the canter; a new sign board, which was unveiled at the office; a 40 horse power Yamaha short foot outboard engine; five water tanks for residents in need; one brush cutter; chainsaws; and to also execute several upgrades at the village office.



The grants are aimed at fostering Amerindian development through agriculture, infrastructure, transport and other community-based initiatives.



Minister Croal stated, “this is yet another demonstration of our government to improve the livelihoods of residents in hinterland villages by providing resources that enable them to generate income”. The Minister told residents that the projects will also aid in the beautification of their community.

Additionally, five wheelchairs from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security were handed over to wheelchair users at Citrus Grove.



Meanwhile at Oronoque, the Minister formally presented three brushcutters, two chainsaws, ten ripping chains and ten felling chains to Oronoque’s Community Development Council Chairperson, Ms. Rohilda Mendonca. The equipment were purchased through the 2021 Presidential Grant.



Minister Croal commended the leadership of both communities and urged the use of prudent management to maintain the community assets.

