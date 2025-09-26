New Demerara River Bridge is a product of quality – Min Edghill 

— load testing exercise fully complete

Following the completion of the load testing exercise on the New Demerara Bridge, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill assured Guyanese that the new bridge was built to last with the highest quality.

He gave this assurance on Thursday after the testing exercises.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

“We are proud that we can give the Guyanese people a product that is significant, high quality, and the people of Guyana will just love it,” he stated.

The recently concluded load testing exercise specifically aimed to assess the structural integrity of the landmark project.

The minister explained that the testing was conducted from 8 AM until after midnight on Friday morning.

It ensures the cables in the sections can bear the weight and that all dimensions meet international requirements.

Load testing exercise that occurred on the new Demerara River Bridge on Thursday

“I can say categorically, we have been exceeding expectations on every test,” Min Edghill said.

He further stressed that nothing was left to chance at any point of the bridge’s construction.

“There was never any concern about whether the bridge had the capacity to do what it was built to do. At every stage of construction, testing is being done,” he underscored.

Since the completion of the construction works, the minister revealed that he had the opportunity to cross the bridge on Monday night from the western to the eastern side.

“It took me about 5 minutes at 20km per hour,” he said, noting that the bridge will carry out its intended purpose of reducing traffic time and congestion.

“People can enjoy life at a better pace because they can move at any time. No more waiting in lines for ships to pass, those are things of the past,” he enthusiastically emphasised.

With modern commuting solutions, the public works minister took the opportunity to urge citizens to adhere to the Five C’s while using the transformative infrastructure.

