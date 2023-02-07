New multi-million-dollar Fort Wellington Divisional Headquarters commissioned

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn, M.P., commissioned a new multi-million-dollar police station today (Monday, February 6, 2023), to provide a favourable environment for officers to effectively serve and protect residents of Region Five.

Construction of the Fort Wellington Divisional Headquarters commenced in October 2019. The $201.7 million multi-purpose policing facility was designed to accommodate a fully functional domestic violence room, a juvenile-friendly holding area, a witness protection room, a case management room and system, a child-friendly area, and an integrated crime information system and offices.

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn

At the handover ceremony, the minister encouraged the officers to integrate public security with improved accommodations and technology. He said that, fundamentally, the Guyana Police Force is the force of the peacekeepers in Guyana.

“We need more engagements between the police and the people, where there is communication, where there is less fear, where there is less distrust and mistrust; we need that kind of relationship now if we are to have significant steps moving forward on the issues of crime and violence,” Minister Benn charged.

Fort Wellington Divisional Headquarters

While boosting the physical infrastructure is critical, the minister also emphasised the need for adequate building maintenance in order to keep the station a friendly and peaceful environment for the populace.

Minister Benn noted that, “The community policing groups and the station management committees will help to facilitate and be the eyes and ears of policing in the community, beyond the specialist police themselves, because they are a volunteer organisation, and we are getting much, much more information.”

Fort Wellington Divisional Headquarters

Alluding to the fact that the recently approved budget is the largest ever, the home affairs minister announced that Region Five is earmarked for a command centre to support the work of the police.

“It must be used correctly, effectively, and in a way that guarantees peace in Region Five. I could only give you encouragement and reassure you of our support at the level of ministry because you have the facilities and equipment necessary to do the task,” the minister reiterated.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken

Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, while noting that the Guyana Police Force is no longer working in isolation, urged Commander Division Five, Kurleigh Simon, to maintain this posture.

The top cop noted that if the Guyana Police Force is to improve on its infrastructure, it will create conduciveness and this will garner efficiency in the execution of duties.

Fort Wellington Divisional Headquarters

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commander Superintendent Guy Nurse, Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal, Regional Executive Officer, Genevieve Blackman, senior and junior officers, among others were also present.

Fort Wellington Divisional Headquarters

