New nano fertiliser launched, promises higher rice yields

The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) on Wednesday launched the country’s first nano urea fertiliser at the GRDB’s facility at Burma in Mahaicony, Region Five.

This fertiliser is more efficient in nutrient uptake, reduces wastages, and minimises environmental impact, potentially leading to higher yields and greater sustainability in agriculture. It was introduced to Guyana in mid-2022 through a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) between GRDB and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Rice farmer Tekram Sankar of Region Two has started using the nano fertiliser over the past year. He shared that before the fertiliser was introduced, his production was 44 bags per acre, and now it has increased to 48 bags per acre.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

While addressing the gathering at the launching ceremony, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said, “This investment in this type of fertiliser will do a number of things for the rice industry, and we have to change our culture and change the way we do things.”

He also highlighted the government’s continued commitment to innovation in the agriculture sector and its drive to increase yields while reducing costs for farmers.

Minister Mustapha highlighted the many interventions by the PPP/C administration to boost farmers’ production, noting that the government expended over $4 billion in fertilisers to farmers nationwide since 2024 and to date.

Although the acreage under rice cultivation has not significantly increased, production continues to grow.

The agriculture minister said this is due to the exceptional work of the GRDB’s research division, which has developed and introduced three new rice varieties over the past five years: GRDB 16, GRDB 18, and the bio-fortified rice.

The Nano urea fertiliser

The research division is also tasked with implementing varieties that can withstand difficult conditions during the drought season.

GRDB will be hosting workshops for farmers countrywide on the correct usage of the new product.

GRDB’s General Manager, Badrie Persaud; Director of TERI, Dr G R Narsimha Rao, and Second Secretary at the Indian High Commissioner’s Office, Suman Singh, were also present at the ceremony.

A section of the audience at the ceremony on Wednesday