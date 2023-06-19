New NTC Secretariat to be commissioned in time for Toshaos Conference

The $100 million National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) Secretariat located at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia, Georgetown is currently being furnished and will be commissioned in time for the annual NTC conference slated for July.



This is according to the NTC’s Chairman, Derrick John who spoke with the Department of Public Information (DPI) Friday last.



The newly constructed facility consists of an administrative section and a dome that will be used to host meetings with Indigenous leaders and other events. It will also accommodate Toshaos who are travelling to Georgetown for meetings, as the admin building has four self-contained rooms.



In this year’s national budget, $20 million was allocated to furnish the new facility.



“Now, we’re in the process of furnishing, so as soon as we get that furnished, we’ll be moving in, and again we want this to happen so that it becomes functional before the conference … so works are ongoing to furnish it,” John informed DPI.



According to the NTC, electricity to the building will be provided by Guyana Power and Light Inc, as well as solar power.



Meanwhile, the Chairman said preparations are underway for the annual Toshaos conference. The one-week conference allows Amerindian leaders to consult directly with the President and his cabinet members on issues that are affecting their communities.



“Last week, the executive of the National Toshaos’ Council met and we discussed and tentatively we’re looking at probably July, by the end of July but we have to look at the availability of His Excellency, the President,” he disclosed.





