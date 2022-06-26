New Nursing and Midwives Council installed

In accordance with the Nurses and Midwives Act No. 7 of 2022, the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, is pleased to appoint the persons to serve as members of the Nursing Council from July 1st, 2022, to June 30th, 2025. Members of the Council shall hold office for three years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment or re-election. The Council shall also elect from among its members a Chairperson, a Vice-Chairperson, and other officers as it considers fit.

The Nursing and Midwives Council is mandated to evaluate and register nurses, midwives and nursing assistants seeking to operate in Guyana.

The members of the new Nursing and Midwives Council are as follows:

NURSES AND MIDWIVES COUNCIL OF GUYANA

Ms. Nalinie Dass-Sutton- Chief Nursing Officer (ex officio)

Ms. Chandroutie Persaud- Representative, Health Services Education

Ms. Shivani Ramdihol- Director Nursing Services, GPHC

Dr. Noel Holder- Representative, Nursing Program, UOG

Ms. Donette Gullen- Representative, Guyana Nurses Association

Ms. Maria Francois- Representative, Midwives Association of Guyana

Dr. Dave Paguntalan- Representative, Private Nursing School (Texila American University)

Ms. Meshel Sampson-Williams- Representative, School of Nursing

Ms. Leta Hoodith- Midwife

Ms. Nicola Nero- Technical Officer, Ministry of Health

Ms. Debra Singh- Legal Representative, Ministry of Legal Affairs

Mr. Sharir Chan- Guyana Cancer Society –

Ms. Peggy Allicock- Registered Nurse

Ms. Banmattie Salim- Registered Nurse

Ms. Raheema Rahaman- Nursing Assistant

Ms. Chanmattie Persaud- Nursing Assistant

