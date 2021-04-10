New requirements for travel to Suriname

To be allowed to board the Ferry at Moleson Creek, Corentyne to South Drain, Suriname, ALL passengers are required to show a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test result taken within 72 hours of their schedule time of departure to Suriname.

As of April 10, 2021, ALL persons travelling to Suriname will be required to quarantine for seven (7) days at a government approved quarantine hotel or guesthouse.

At this time, travellers are not excluded from quarantine, even if s/he has:

tested negative for COVID-19

recovered from COVID-19

been vaccinated for COVID-19.

For more information on the approved hotels/guesthouses in Suriname, please click the link: https://www.shata.sr/media/25793/shata-18-februari-2021-quarantaine-accommodaties-v7.pdf