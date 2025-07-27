New state-of-the-art $191 Million Police Station commissioned in Kitty

The Government of Guyana has officially commissioned the newly reconstructed Kitty Police Station, a key infrastructure project under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Completed at a cost just under the original contract sum of $191,907,925.

The revamped facility now features a modern layout tailored to meet the demands of contemporary policing and community engagement.

The station aims to provide a safer, more humane environment for all, particularly vulnerable populations. The facility includes dedicated spaces to accommodate male, female, and juvenile detainees, as well as specially designated areas for witness interviews, identification parades, and handling domestic violence cases.

These improvements are intended to create a more supportive and responsive environment for victims and members of the public interacting with law enforcement.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, addressed attendees at the commissioning ceremony and emphasised that the upgraded police station reflects more than infrastructural development.

“This police station, like many others commissioned across the country, represents more than just infrastructure; it reflects our unwavering commitment to national safety, community trust, and responsible governance,” Minister Benn said.

He underscored that delivering the facility on time and within budget was only the beginning, and that the real work lies in ensuring professionalism, empathy, and performance from those tasked with maintaining law and order.

Minister Benn called for a collective national approach to crime prevention, stressing that community safety is not just the duty of law enforcement, but a responsibility shared by all Guyanese.

In addition to these core functions, the station now includes specialised offices for enquiries, the Officer-in-Charge, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), traffic enforcement, and the Integrated Crime Information System (ICIS).

The inclusion of both senior and junior living quarters reflects the Ministry’s commitment to providing proper accommodations for police officers, further enhancing their readiness and morale.

Minister Benn and Permanent Secretary Andre Ally also handed over a number of protective helmets to be distributed as part of the Ministry’s “Do the Right Thing” road safety campaign.

This initiative aims to promote safer road practices and encourage greater public responsibility in the use of personal protective gear.

The project stands as a testament to the administration’s commitment to improving national security, enhancing its capacity to serve with efficiency, integrity, and compassion.