New water systems transform life in Baramita

The residents of Baramita celebrated a major milestone with the commissioning of two new water systems.

Home to more than 600 residents, the community nestled in Region One and accessible only by plane or the rugged trail from Matthew’s Ridge or Port Kaituma, has long struggled with the challenges of its remote location in the Matarkai Sub-Region.

The new water systems now mark a turning point, ending years of dependence on creeks and the long walks to distant standpipes for daily water needs.

The first site, commissioned on Monday at Barama, now provides clean water to over 400 people.

Water from the newly drilled well, which came with a price tag of $23 million, is distributed through a 2.3km network, powered by an eco-friendly photovoltaic pumping system.

The project was made possible through a partnership between GWI and the Baramita Village Council, reflecting the community’s collaborative spirit.

The second well, situated at Return within the village of Baramita, is fully operational and supplies water directly to more than 40 households. Costing $21 million, it is a collaboration between GWI and the Village Council.

The new facilities were officially commissioned on Monday in a ceremony attended by Parliamentary Secretary Hon. Thandi McAllister, M.P.; Director General of MPUA, Alfonso DeArmas; and GWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh.

Residents gathered to celebrate their first-ever access to potable water at home, openly expressing gratitude for the Government of Guyana’s unwavering efforts to uplift their quality of life.

Hon. Thandi McAllister emphasised that these new wells stand as a powerful testament to President Ali’s pledge to drive development across Guyana. She reminded those present that just five years ago, Baramita had no wells. Now, with over 90% of households benefitting from direct service, the community’s progress is undeniable.

DeArmas echoed the same sentiments, noting that true development extends beyond the grand structures of Georgetown and must reach into the hinterland. “The elders of the community, the children, and families no longer have to walk far distances to access water. Water scarcity is something of the past for residents here in Baramita,” he stated.

Baksh commended the government’s investment and President Ali’s visionary approach to transforming the water sector. He revealed that by the end of 2026, the target is 100% access to treated water along the coast.

Baksh added that GWI’s strategic plan includes a program to extend coastal water treatment to the Hinterland.

He said this will help people and enhance their quality of life. The plan is to implement this over the next five years, making the future feel attainable for Baramita.

Also present at this commissioning ceremony was the Director of Hinterland Services, Ramchand Jailall and other technical officers of GWI.

The installation of water systems in Baramita proves that no community is too remote.

As clean water flows into homes for the first time, Baramita’s transformation becomes a powerful beacon for other hinterland communities, demonstrating that dedicated investment and genuine partnership can decisively turn long-held dreams into reality.