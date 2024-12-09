Newly opened Campbelltown Primary School accommodating 48 pupils

– new Nursery School commissioned at Mountain Monkey

Pupils from Campbelltown in Region Eight no longer have to trek three miles to receive their education at the closest school, with the commissioning of the new Campbelltown Primary School.

The new facility is presently accommodating 48 Grades One and Two pupils.

The school was officially commissioned last Friday by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand.

During remarks, Minister Manickchand announced that, in next year’s budget, the primary school will undergo extension to house Grades Three to Six pupils by September 2025, providing them with access to receive their education right in their community.

A new library was also commissioned to boost literacy at Campbelltown Primary. The library has a diverse collection of books such as storybooks, educational materials, reference texts, and general reading books for all ages.

Additionally, the minister commissioned Monkey Mountain Nursery School providing a secure and spacious learning environment for 49 pupils.

Campbelltown Primary School

Meanwhile, Minister Manickchand assessed ongoing works on the new $208.2 million Monkey Mountain Secondary which will serve over 250 students from Monkey Mountain, Taruka and Tusseneng upon its completion.

The facility will have laboratories, an Information Technology lab, and a library, a teachers’ quarters and a small dormitory to house students from Taruka and Tusseneng.

Once completed, the students will no longer have to travel to Paramakatoi Secondary to receive their education which is currently overcrowded or stay at the dormitories.

To this end, Minister Manickchand pointed out, “[When this is completed], they [students] will get to stay in their villages and go to school. I am really looking forward to this being completed. This is a nine-month project…I am very happy that we are able to do this.”

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand interacts with pupils from Campbelltown Primary School

The contract to build the school was awarded to K’s Trucking & Construction Service.

Moreover, Monkey Mountain Secondary is one of 16 secondary schools that are under construction in the hinterland regions. Construction is also underway on Micobie and Kopinang Secondary.

“This is far more than just building a school. It is changing lives. It is being able to put children in a place where they are equal and they can be competitive,” she emphasised.

The construction of these educational facilities demonstrates the government’s commitment of ensuring children in the hinterland also have access to quality education and resources to flourish.

Minister Manickchand inspects ongoing works at Monkey Mountain Secondary School The new library that was commissioned at Campbelltown Primary School The new library that was commissioned at Campbelltown Primary School

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

