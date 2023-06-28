NGSA results will be released on July 7 – Min. Manickchand

The over 16,000 students who wrote the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) last month will receive their examination results on July 7.

This was announced by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand via the ministry’s official Facebook page on Wednesday.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

“We had said that we will be releasing those results on July 17 but it has now changed to the 7th of July. I am very pleased that we are able to do this at this time. I know parents, children, and teachers are very anxious about what September looks like for them and getting prepared for that date. We are very glad to be able to do this very early,” Minister Manickchand stated.

The education minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring all of Guyana’s children receive improved access to quality education countrywide.

“Again, I implore you that whatever the results are, you are going to be taken care of in high school. We are on an aggressive push to make sure that all schools are equal…We are working very hard to make sure that all schools have facilities in place that can deliver a quality education and aggressive moves will be made to make sure that that is being delivered.”

Minister Manickchand explained that “Whichever school you get, you will be able to do well if you apply yourself and partner with us at the Ministry of Education, as parents and government work together to make your children the best they can be.”

