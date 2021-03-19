Nine companies pre-qualify for new Demerara River bridge construction

Nine companies were pre-qualified in the quest to design, build, and finance the New Demerara Bridge. The announcement this month was accompanied by an Information session held on Monday 15th with the pre-qualified bidders that revealed the general requirements expected in the upcoming tender. First, bidders will be expected to submit bids in 3 months following receipt of bid documents, such that a Preferred Bidder will be selected, and the construction of the project commenced in the last quarter of this year. Bidders were advised that they will be required to bid on two options: First, a Design-Build & Finance option, and Second, a Design-Build-Operate & Finance Option.

Pre-qualification of bidders followed the Government advertisement last September inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) and Pre-Qualifications. The new PPP Government launched the advertisement on Sept 27th in all papers and subsequently 54 firms expressed interest. 44 Firms completed the registration process and were provided with the EOI/Pre-Qualification documents. 21 firms submitted to the EOI/Pre-Qualification on the closing deadline of December 4th. Prior to the submission deadline of Dec 4th, various questions were raised by interested parties. These were answered both via a Virtual Workshop and Addendums issued to registered parties.

Prior to the launch of the EOI/Pre-Qualification, a decision was taken on the alignment alongside the existing bridge. Shortly after the launch of the EOI, His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, lead a team to walk the Eastern alignment. At the direction of HE, an Interagency Group was formed under the Chairmanship of Min. Edghill to include all key agencies that would have inputs in the new bridge. An EPA application for the project has been filed, followed by advertisement for a firm to complete the EIA.

The Government is pleased with the level of interest by globally competitive companies and wish to thank all companies that sought to be pre-qualified noting that the pre-qualification was a highly competitive process, resulting in detailed EOI/Pre-Qualification submissions of a high quality. Despite the limited number pre-qualified, the Government encourages all of the companies to continue to pursue the many opportunities in Guyana, as many of these companies are world-class.

The firms pre-qualified are:

China State Construction Eng. Corp (China) Ballast Needam Infra Suriname B.V. China Geizhouba Group Co. Ltd (China) JV-China Railway International Group Co. Ltd, China Railway Major Bridge Eng. Group Co. Ltd, Reconnaisance & Design Inst. Co. Ltd (China) JV-China Road & Bridge Corp. Peutes y Calzadas Infrastructuras SLU (China and Spain) JV-OECI S.A. and Odebrecht Engenharia E. Coonstrucao S. A. OEC JV-China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Ltd., China Railway Construction (Caribbean a) Co. Ltd, and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co. Ltd (China & Trinidad and Tobago) Boskalis Guyana Inc Eiffage Genie Civil (Guyana & Netherlands) JV-Rizzani de Eccher S. p. A & Preconco Ltd (Italy and Barbados)

Firms not pre-qualified will be notified in accordance with the provisions of the 2003 Procurement Act.

Construction is expected to start in q4 and be finished within two years.