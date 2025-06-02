NIS One-Off payment programme launched

–Over 25,000 senior citizens expected to benefit

President Irfaan Ali’s initiative of an NIS One-Off payment programme for eligible insured persons who have between 500 and 749 contributions, was today officially launched by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh.

President Ali had laid out the details of the initiative on April 10, 2025, following his earlier announcement of the programme. It is expected to benefit over 25,000 senior citizens. The initiative also forms part of Government’s broader range of interventions aimed at improving the quality of life of Guyana’s senior citizens

To be eligible under the programme, persons must have attained the age of 60 on or before 31 December 2024, have between 500 to 749 contributions on record and not be in receipt of any pension from NIS. These persons will benefit from the one-off payment as follows:

• 500 to 549 NIS Contributions – One-Off Payment of $260,000

• 550 to 599 NIS Contributions – One-Off Payment of $390,000

• 600 to 699 NIS Contributions – One-Off Payment of $520,000

• 700 to 749 NIS Contributions – One-Off Payment of $650,000

The programme is intended to allow the NIS to address the challenges faced, particularly by those persons who have fallen marginally short of the 750 contributions required for a pension from the NIS.

In keeping with President’s Ali’s commitment, a sum of $10 billion was allocated in Budget 2025 to ensure the financing and delivery of this programme.

The NIS has established a dedicated website at https://oneoffnis.gov.gy where persons can check their eligibility and submit their applications online. Alternatively, they can visit the nearest NIS office in their area, uplift a form, complete the form and place it in the drop boxes available at NIS offices countrywide.

The finance minister while highlighting further details of the initiative during the programme’s launch today, urged persons who are eligible to submit their applications as soon as possible so they may benefit from the President’s initiative.

The Government remains committed to ensuring that the senior citizens of Guyana, who have given their best years in service to the country, can retire with dignity and the respect they deserve.