No. 75 Village Regional Hospital opens

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Al on Wednesday officially commissioned a new state-of-the-art regional hospital at Number 75 Village, East Berbice–Corentyne, describing it as the most modern health facility ever built in the region and a symbol of his administration’s commitment to delivering equitable and accessible healthcare to all Guyanese.

“This hospital is not just concrete and steel,” the president declared in his feature address. “It is a promise kept, a declaration that Berbice matters, that every region matters, that every citizen matters.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the gathering during the commissioning of the new state-of-the-art regional hospital at Number 75 Village, East Berbice–Corentyne

The commissioning of this facility marks a major step in the government’s plan to decentralise and modernise Guyana’s healthcare system.

With advanced diagnostic services, modern CT scans, and fully equipped operating theatres, the new hospital is designed to dramatically reduce referral times and improve health outcomes across the region.

“Previously, a sick patient in this area might have had to travel over an hour to New Amsterdam or four hours to Georgetown for treatment,” President Ali noted. “Today, that reality changes. Time in healthcare is life, and this facility is about saving lives.”

The new Number 75 Village Regional Hospital

The new Number 75 hospital is part of a wider national strategy that has already seen six regional hospitals opened in less than three months.

“For anyone who doubts the value of this investment, let the numbers speak for themselves,” the head of state noted. “We are no longer talking about future goals; we are delivering results now.”

Crucially, the hospital will also function as a medical teaching institution, linked to the College of Medicine, ensuring that students in Region Six can now complete their studies closer to home.

“From now on, your children who want to study medicine don’t need to go to Georgetown or overseas,” President Ali affirmed. “They can study right here in Berbice, in facilities that meet international standards.”

A section of the gathering at the opening of the Number 75 Village Regional Hospital

President Ali emphasised that the transformation goes far beyond infrastructure. He reiterated that human development, digital systems, and access equity are at the heart of Guyana’s healthcare vision.

“We’re building a system that’s science-driven, patient-centered, and technologically advanced. Every Guyanese, regardless of location, must feel that they’re receiving world-class care, because they deserve nothing less.”

Residents and regional leaders warmly welcomed the facility, describing it as “long overdue” and “a game changer for the residents of East Berbice.”

“We are rewriting the healthcare map of this country,” the president concluded. “And Berbice is not on the periphery of that change, it is leading it.”