No knowledge of security footage being monitored- CoI hears

–as the commission of inquiry visits the former GECOM command centre

Former tabulations supervisor, Anil Giddings, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Edgar Thomas disclosed that despite there being security cameras installed in and around the tabulation room of the former GECOM command centre, there was no designated area to monitor the footage from these cameras.

Dr. Kanhai directs Commissioners to the former entrance of the command centre

This revelation was made during a visit to the command centre, which was located at the Ashmin’s Building on Hadfield Street, on Monday.

Giddings divulged, “The tabulation room in particular was heavily surveilled. The cameras were actually in the room, on the walls and ceiling, and there were maybe two cameras on the ceiling just outside of the tabulation centre.”

The GECOM command centre was located at the Ashmin’s building

When asked whether there was a room designated for security personnel to monitor the footage, he responded, “I was not aware of that,”.

Thomas parroted this sentiment, adding, “I was not responsible for monitoring any activity in the building. From my knowledge, the police were not monitoring anything either,” he said.

Former executive member of The New Movement, Dr. Josh Kanhai was also part of the tour.

Kanhai guided the cohort to the areas of interest concerning the events of March 6, 2020, including the third flat, where then Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh was purportedly “locked away” in a room with Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Roxanne Myers.

The commissioners were also steered to the former offices of the Chief Elections Officer and Deputy Chief Elections Officer.

The former entrance of the command centre led to the tabulation room

Moreover, they were briefed on the process of dropping off the statement of polls. Providing a brief outline, Giddings noted that statements intended for the chief elections officer would come from the respective returning officers, who would enter from the rear of the building to the second floor, where staff lay in wait to receive the SOPs.

He continued, “After they would have received it, it went to the commissioners to verify the authenticity, after which it would come to the tabulation centre.”

Earlier that day, former elections observer for the American Chamber of Commerce Guyana, Rosalinda Rasul, took the stand where she disclosed that despite the fervent protests that the tabulation process for District 4 results was unlawful, GECOM continued to utilise such means.

The CoI hearings will continue for the rest of this week.

