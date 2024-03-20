No police report, no investigation – Minister Teixeira tells UNCHR

– on unsubstantiated allegations

The government of Guyana reiterated its position that if there is no formal report made to the Guyana Police Force containing allegations against any officer, politician, or government official, an investigation cannot be started – underscoring the unfounded and unsubstantiated nature of the allegations.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira shut down concerns regarding alleged corruption scandals engaging police officers and government officials.

She was at the time fielding questions virtually during a review of Guyana’s latest report on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which is done under the auspicies United Nations Commission on Human Rights (UNCHR), during its 104th session on Monday.

The question was posed by Committee Member, Laurence Helfer, who inquired about an alleged failure to investigate corruption allegations against Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

These allegations surfaced following a report by United States-based VICE News, which sought to connect VP Jagdeo with a bribery scandal involving Chinese businessman, Su Zhi Rong. The businessman has since been sued for defamation by VP Jagdeo.

Minister Teixeira made it clear that the claims did not warrant an investigation, as no formal complaint was submitted.

“There is no follow-up because there was no police report made by Vice News or anybody else. So, the police cannot investigate without some form of report or complaint,” she stated on Monday.

Additionally, the Vice President has spoken on this very issue on several occasions, vehemently denying these claims.

He even noted, during a press conference in 2022, that documents he submitted to the Integrity Commission could dismantle any corruption allegations.

“I don’t have any assets held abroad whether in banks or in shares or in properties. All of my sources of income are known to the bank, every bank where my money gets paid in. They [VICE News] have done this around the world with leaders they got taking bribes… they are never going to find anything of that nature with me,” Dr Jagdeo had said.

Helfer also questioned the parliamentary affairs minister regarding allegations of corruption in the Guyana Police Force and the judiciary. In response, Minister Teixeira said that no reports have been submitted to this effect while highlighting that robust anti-corruption systems are in place to address such concerns.

The parliamentary affairs minister pointed to the Public Procurement Commission, and the Integrity Commission, which has received an increased budgetary allocation to enhance its operations.

