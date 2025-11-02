No politics involved, govt duty-bound by law to accept extradition requests – AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has said Guyana’s handling of the Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed extradition case strictly follows legal and treaty obligations governed by law and has nothing to do with politics.

During an interview with the National Communications Network (NCN) on Friday, AG Nandlall stated that the government is duty-bound to its treaty obligations and international law to accept extradition requests.

Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall

On June 11, 2024, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on the Mohamed duo and their company, Mohamed’s Enterprise.

Minister Nandlall reminded the viewers that the extradition request came from the United States (US) government and that Guyana has no influence over the administration.

He also stated that the Mohameds were fully aware of the extradition.

“They knew that it was supposed to come earlier, but the American government thought that they shouldn’t do it during the election period,” the AG noted.

He emphasised that the government had no control over when the request would have been received or made.

“The request came in from the United States government yesterday, the 31st of October, under the hand of the Secretary of State of the United States, Marco Rubio, and under the hand of the

Department of Justice.”

The minister made it clear that no opposition leader or any member of parliament is to be insulated or immunised from legal liability.

According to him, more extradition requests are supposed to be made this week.