No room for complacency, inefficiency – Min Persaud tells managers

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud remains adamant that there is no room for complacency, inefficiency and ineffectiveness within her ministry.

Minister Persaud said at a management meeting on Monday that the ministry’s goal is to serve the nation’s most vulnerable groups for the benefit of all Guyanese.

Minister Vindhya Persuad and newly appointed Permanent Secretary Dr Erica Forte during the first management meeting

“We have accomplished a significant amount of work over the past five years, and in the next five years, we will be hitting the ground running,” Dr Persaud said.

Minister Persaud has decisively led numerous initiatives over the years, prioritising the positive impact on countless families.

The Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) initiative is among the slew of programmes implemented by the ministry. WIIN seeks to empower vulnerable populations. It provides free, accredited training to women and girls, equipping them with valuable skills and fostering economic independence and entrepreneurship. The programme has been extended to men.

Residents of Region Ten participated in the WIIN initiative

Only recently, several residents of Region Ten completed a decor and events management programme through WIIN at Watooka Guest House. The training allowed persons to develop practical skills, knowledge and techniques necessary to plan and execute special occasions with confidence.

Participant in the garment construction programme

A three-day sewing course started on Monday at the Tain Campus in Region Six, where participants learned measuring techniques and how to use sewing machines.

People in East Berbice-Corentyne are benefiting from a course on elderly care. Participants will learn to be caring, attentive, assertive, and respectful when taking care of seniors.