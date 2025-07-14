Nomination Day successfully concluded ahead of September 1st General and Regional Elections

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of Nomination Day, held on 14 July 2025 at the Umana Yana, marking another important milestone on the road to the General and Regional Elections scheduled for 1st September 2025.

A total of seven (7) political parties have submitted their lists of candidates to contest the upcoming elections. GECOM wishes to commend all participating parties for their orderly conduct and constructive engagement throughout the day. The atmosphere was peaceful, festive, and with a democratic spirit reflecting the importance of this national event.

Following the close of nominations and as per the procedures, all submitted lists have been securely transferred to GECOM’s Data Processing Center. The processing center has been professionally organized to manage both the General and Regional Elections submissions, with clearly designated teams handling each set of nominations.

In line with our commitment to electoral integrity, all data is being carefully entered into a secure processing system. Each list undergoes thorough verification and validation, including cross-checks against the Revised List of Electors, examination of nominators, and confirmation of candidate eligibility.

By 15 July 2025 at 24:00hrs, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will notify all political parties whether any of the information submitted is found to be defective and therefore needs to be corrected. All political parties will then have up to 24:00 hours on the following day to make their final submissions.

GECOM notes the cooperation and participation of all political parties and their supporters in the electoral process.

Further updates will be provided as the verification and validation processes continue. GECOM encourages all stakeholders and citizens to stay informed through our official channels and to participate peacefully and responsibly in the democratic process.