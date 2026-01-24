North Ruimveldt residents get direct access to Local Government Ministry via 24-hour hotline

Residents of North Ruimveldt now have direct, round the clock access to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development through the ministry’s 24-hour hotline, as efforts continue to improve community level service delivery.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand spearheading a community engagement in North Ruimveldt

The initiative was highlighted during a community walkthrough led by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand on Saturday.

The walkthrough also allowed the minister to address concern affecting residents in their neighbourhood.

The hotline, 760-2443, allows residents to report concerns including uncollected garbage, drainage maintenance and other community related problems.

“While I can’t come here every day, they can see me, meet me, speak to me, every day through that number. So, we [government] are very glad to be able to do this. You will see us doing this throughout communities, all over Guyana…and it is just how we serve,” she stated.

The minister further noted the strong sense of community in North Ruimveldt and welcomed feedback from residents, including children, on ways to improve recreational spaces.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand spearheading a community outreach in North Ruimveldt

She also observed areas where drainage, including secondary drains and alleyways, could be improved.

Additionally, the minister took the opportunity to address the role of the Mayor and City Council.

She said her ministry has been stepping up where the council have fallen short especially in the Capital city as she expressed her disappointment at what she described as a lack of collaboration from City Hall.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand engaging residents of North Ruimveldt

“I wish local organs, City Hall with Georgetown Mayor and City Council could do what they had to be. If they do what they are being paid to do, if they do what they swore, they would do, if they look after the citizens of Georgetown, it would be a lot less work on me. And I could do more bigger things, things that are more national. They are not doing what they have to do. They’re clear that they’re not going to,” she said.

The minister added that residents should not be left without essential services due to administrative or political disagreements.

“We cannot suffer the citizens of Georgetown to back and forth…We are going to try to serve citizens across this country particularly, in the capital city of Georgetown,” Minister Manickchand emphasised.

Since the launch of the awareness campaign, the ministry has already begun receiving messages from communities including East Ruimveldt and North Ruimveldt, even before visits were completed.

The ministry plans to continue promoting the hotline as part of its wider effort to strengthen direct engagement with communities across Guyana.